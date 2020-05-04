‘I’m alive and kicking!’ Barry G dismisses rumours that he’s dead

Veteran broadcaster Barry “Barry G” Gordon is a live and kicking! He took to social media to silence rumours circulating that he has died.

The now retired Gordon responded with a video message from his home in Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

“Hey, this is Barry G. I am alive and kicking…there are reports going around, people carrying news claiming that mi Barry G dead, if I did, may the Lord rest my soul, but I am alive and kicking.” he said.

The rumours had claimed that Gordon died in New York after being admitted to hospital last Friday.

After being a staple on Jamaican radio for 45 years, Gordon announced his retirement in January of this year.

He rose to prominence in the late 1970s, while working at the now defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation as well as Radio Jamaica (RJR).

In subsequent years Gordon did stints at a number of other radio stations including Power 106, KLAS FM, Hot 102 FM and most recently Mello FM.