“I’m an entertainer, not an educator”, Bounty Killer tells Jamaica’s PM

Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer has joined the growing list of dancehall artistes lambasting Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness on his assertion that dancehall music contributes to the country’s crime rate.

The Poor People’s Governor posted a video clip on his Instagram account from a previous interview in which he labeled crime as a “social dysfunctional problem”.

“We inna di ghetto regular, no little sports programme, no little education programme, no little music programme. Those things lead back towards dysfunction in the society, people nuh value life certain way anymore,” he said.

Bounty Killer also had a long and scathing caption for the post in which he chided the government for not doing its job.

“Government and society go deal wid di problems unuh sh*t system created I’m done talking about Jamaica’s plights and issues after 3 decades,” he wrote.

He added; “afterall I’m a entertainer not an educator I chooses to teach ppl I could say whatever the fuck I wishes.”

He then went on to blast corrupt politicians, law enforcement officers, pastors, lawyers, and poor parenting, the lack of employment, the poor educational system, and mainstream media and social media for continuing to promote negative things including “pornography and violence.”

He asserted that if they are “not facing no backlash why should I or fellow entertainers IDGAF.”