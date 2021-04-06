“I’m an entertainer, not an educator”, Bounty Killer tells Jamaica’s PM

“I’m an entertainer, not an educator”, Bounty Killer tells Jamaica’s PMTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
Dancehall veteran Bounty Killer has joined the growing list of dancehall artistes lambasting Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness on his assertion that dancehall music contributes to the country’s crime rate.
Related story: Dancehall deejay Cham tells Jamaica’s PM the top 4 reasons for crime
The Poor People’s Governor posted a video clip on his Instagram account from a previous interview in which he labeled crime as a “social dysfunctional problem”.
“We inna di ghetto regular, no little sports programme, no little education programme, no little music programme. Those things lead back towards dysfunction in the society, people nuh value life certain way anymore,” he said.
Related story: Bounty Killer speaks out against states of emergency
Bounty Killer also had a long and scathing caption for the post in which he chided the government for not doing its job.
“Government and society go deal wid di problems unuh sh*t system created I’m done talking about Jamaica’s plights and issues after 3 decades,” he wrote.
He added; “afterall I’m a entertainer not an educator I chooses to teach ppl I could say whatever the fuck I wishes.”
He then went on to blast corrupt politicians, law enforcement officers, pastors, lawyers, and poor parenting, the lack of employment, the poor educational system, and mainstream media and social media for continuing to promote negative things including “pornography and violence.”
He asserted that if they are “not facing no backlash why should I or fellow entertainers IDGAF.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy