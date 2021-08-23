‘I’m blessed’: Popcaan shares photo of childhood home

‘I’m blessed’: Popcaan shares photo of childhood homeMonday, August 23, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Popcaan has come a long way, and heâ€™s not taking it for granted. The â€˜Unruly Bossâ€™ recently shared a photo of what is believed to be his childhood home in St Thomas, and the small blue structure, with zinc roofs, and a zinc fence, had him feeling sentimental.
â€œWhen yuh Bless, Yuh Bless!!! God gave me a talent and i work very hard with it and iâ€™ll never take it for granted..Â #FOREVERGRATEFULÂ Ÿ™Ÿ¿ donâ€™t hate non a my blessings,â€ he captioned the photo.
And his fans were here for the progress.
â€œDem si di glory an nuh know di story,â€ one commented. Â
â€œWorks and your greatness never stop,â€ another added.
His sister, Unruly Squid was also in the comment section and shared in the reflective moment.
â€œNever forget weh mi come from!,â€â€œFar wi a come from!! They dont know the story broÂ #grateful,â€ she wrote.
His childhood home cannot compare to the $5.5 million mansion Popcaan acquired in Ghana back in January 2020, and though he hasnâ€™t shown off where he lived here in Jamaica, weâ€™re betting itâ€™s just as grandeur. After all, the Silence deejay once encouraged other artistes to have houses â€œeverywehâ€.
â€œOver Africa wicked man ting. Mi jus buy mi brand new house over Ghana. Yuh haffi have house everyweh!â€ he said.
