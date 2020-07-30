“I’m gonna make it worth it”, Rihanna says of new album

In Rihanna news that’s not fashion, cosmetics or online clapbacks (we stan a vocal queen) , it seems the Bajan star is edging closer yet to an actual announcement of her follow-up album to 2016’s

It’s been four and a half long years since the Navy last got an earful of a complete project, but the star, born Robyn Fenty, says she’s in the studio making music.

The Pon De Replay singer told Entertainment Tonight that she is always making music and is working to putting out an album that will please her fans.

Rihanna said, “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it.”

However, the Grammy Award winner said just because it’s being asked for doesn’t mean she will release it before she thinks it’s ready. “I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting,” she explained. “It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it.”

Of her career, she said, “I’m 10 years older, I’m 15 years old…I thought that was just a few years ago, now it’s like a decade-plus. That is what I think about! But I’m also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I’m grateful. It’s been fun and I can’t even complain.”