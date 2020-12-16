‘I’m not coming back to tracks’: Usain Bolt says he is only trying to work off ‘belly’

In recent

times Usain Bolt has been sharing his exercise routine online, but the sprint

legend has made it clear that he doesn’t plan to return to track and field.

On Wednesday, he went live on Instagram to work out with his trainer, Steve Ming. During the time, he did aerobics to various soca songs, including Kerwin Du Bois’ Too Real, Behaving The Worst by Skinny Fabulous and Happiest Man Alive by Machel Montano.

At the end of the 30-minute routine, he sat down to explain that he is merely trying to get fit.

“Yes people, day three. Nothing is getting easier. I’m not coming back to track. I am just working out, trying to stay fit, that’s all I’m doing right now. This was a good day again,” he told the people who joined him online.

“It was rough. If you want to be the best in anything, you just have to put in the work… I am just trying to stay fit, but I stopped earlier, and I put on a lil belly. That’s why I am working so hard. I am not coming back to track and field.”

As he was about to end the video, he showed the viewers his mother, Jennifer Bolt, as well as his two cousins, his training partner and girlfriend Kasi Bennett.

He also thanked his followers for their support and for joining him on Instagram Live.