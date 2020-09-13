“I’m Shenseea, in my mind”: Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin deliver on #LighterChallenge

“I’m Shenseea, in my mind”: Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin deliver on #LighterChallengeSunday, September 13, 2020
|
Shenseeaâ€™s #LighterChallenge has taken on a life of
its own, as fans and fellow artistes show off their renditions of the singerâ€™s
vocals on the Taurus Riley collab.
The latest to join the challenge is none other than everyoneâ€™s favourite artistes turn YouTubers, the Mitchells â€“ Wayne Marshall and Tami Chin.
In a clip shared by Mrs Mitchell today (September 13), the couple are shown travelling in a vehicle while Tami explains just how the challenge will be done.
â€œYou have to do the harmony cause youâ€™re gonna do Taurusâ€™s part and Iâ€™m doing the lead cuz Iâ€™m Shenseea, in my mind,â€ Tami says.
Unfazed, Mashall asks, â€œWah the key?â€ to which Chin responds with one-line peek at the cuteness that will follow.
Before jumping in, Marshall points out that the camera â€œshaky skakyâ€ to which Chin matter of factly replies â€œâ€¦then donâ€™t drive so faâ€¦tek time.â€
The hilarity continues after they sing the first line of the song â€œbaby when the bright light starts to fade,fire up the lighterâ€ to which Chin immediately corrects Marshallâ€™s â€˜properâ€™ pronunciation of â€˜lighterâ€™ with â€œNo, lighta! Lighta!â€
Marshall then asks â€œWah the difference, b?â€ before the pair go on to deliver a brilliant version, which even the two had to agree was pretty darn decent.
â€œDat nuh bad. It nuh great, but it doa bad,â€ Chin said while a laughing Mitchell agreed â€œIt doa bad!â€
Check out the clip below, BUZZ fam!
