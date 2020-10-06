I’m sorry: Rihanna apologises to Muslim community for ‘careless mistake’Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Following backlash from her Savage X Fenty fashion show, pop star Rihanna has apologised to the Muslim community.
The singer-turned-businesswoman has been accused of disrespecting Islam in her show, which premiered on Amazon Prime on the weekend. In a part of the fashion show, one of her models danced to a song that contained Islamic hadith.
A Hadith is a revered record of Islamic traditions or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad which is sacred to Muslims.
And there was backlash. Lots of it.
But Rihanna has come forward with an apology.
“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show,” Rihanna said in her Instagram story on Tuesday. “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!”
She continued: “I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.”
The apology was also shared on Savage X Fenty’s official Instagram account.
