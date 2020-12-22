I’m sorry, St Lucia: Teejay apologises for comment about island’s economy

Dancehall

artiste Teejay has apologised for the â€˜shape badâ€™ comment he made about St

Luciaâ€™s economy in October.

The Big Drip entertainer made reference to St Lucia during a rant in which he was telling lazy men and women to get jobs.

â€œHey bwoy, some a unuh b***bo**le bwoy and gyal need fi go look wuk enuh. Unuh get up everyday pon man name and unuh nuh own nutten inna life. Some a unuh gyal shape like St Lucia economy,â€ he said in the Instagram post on October 29.

While there was no major uproar in Jamaica, it seems the comment might have been taken seriously in St Lucia, leading to Teejay issuing an apology almost two months later.

â€œSt Lucia, St Lucia. Just wanna say my apologies straight from mi heart, pon the name a God, pon di name a mi children. Only love, only music,â€ he said.

â€œWe a entertainer, so we entertain people. We laugh, we talk about serious things and make joke at it cause we have life and life is the greatest thing. So, mi just waa say only love. Love only, St Lucia, my people. And mi respect unuh 1,000, one billion times. Mi nuh want unuh tek dat ting too serious.â€

He ended the apology video by singing part of From Rags To Riches.

There were some people, even from St Lucia, who were uncertain about what he was asking forgiveness for, but his apology was accepted nonetheless.

â€œNo hard feelings on this side,â€ one person commented.

Another added: â€œWe love you tooŸ‡±Ÿ‡¨Ÿ‡±Ÿ‡¨Ÿ‡±Ÿ‡¨Ÿ‡±Ÿ‡¨â€