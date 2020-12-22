I’m sorry, St Lucia: Teejay apologises for comment about island’s economy

I’m sorry, St Lucia: Teejay apologises for comment about island’s economyTuesday, December 22, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste Teejay has apologised for the â€˜shape badâ€™ comment he made about St
Luciaâ€™s economy in October.
The Big Drip entertainer made reference to St Lucia during a rant in which he was telling lazy men and women to get jobs.
â€œHey bwoy, some a unuh b***bo**le bwoy and gyal need fi go look wuk enuh. Unuh get up everyday pon man name and unuh nuh own nutten inna life. Some a unuh gyal shape like St Lucia economy,â€ he said in the Instagram post on October 29.
While there was no major uproar in Jamaica, it seems the comment might have been taken seriously in St Lucia, leading to Teejay issuing an apology almost two months later.
â€œSt Lucia, St Lucia. Just wanna say my apologies straight from mi heart, pon the name a God, pon di name a mi children. Only love, only music,â€ he said.
â€œWe a entertainer, so we entertain people. We laugh, we talk about serious things and make joke at it cause we have life and life is the greatest thing. So, mi just waa say only love. Love only, St Lucia, my people. And mi respect unuh 1,000, one billion times. Mi nuh want unuh tek dat ting too serious.â€
He ended the apology video by singing part of From Rags To Riches.
There were some people, even from St Lucia, who were uncertain about what he was asking forgiveness for, but his apology was accepted nonetheless.
â€œNo hard feelings on this side,â€ one person commented.
Another added: â€œWe love you tooŸ‡±Ÿ‡¨Ÿ‡±Ÿ‡¨Ÿ‡±Ÿ‡¨Ÿ‡±Ÿ‡¨â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy