â€˜Iâ€™m the right one!â€™ Sacramento â€˜Karenâ€™ beaten for calling woman n**gga

A video of a white woman in Sacramento,

California being beaten after she called a black woman the N-word has gone

viral.

According to reports, the incident happened inside a 7-Eleven store in the city on Monday, June 22.

In the video circulating on social media, the two women are seen arguing with the African American saying the white woman (weâ€™ll call her â€˜Karenâ€™, like the rest of the Internet) rudely brushed past her and said something derogatory, to which Karen replied she said â€œexcuse meâ€.

The argument escalates, with Karen using the N-word during the exchange, to which the African American throws an item at her and dares her to say it again.

Karen momentarily rethinks her life before finding the nerve of racists past and present to repeat the term. The African American, clearly triggered by wordâ€™s use, proceeds to punch Karen repeatedly, knocking her to the ground. Karen is seen holding on to the hand of the black woman, who asks her to let go. Karen doesnâ€™t comply and again catches the black womanâ€™s hands.

The black woman, who says â€œIâ€™m the right oneâ€ (code for she really is not the one to be messed with) eventually walks out the store.

In a subsequent video shared by the black woman, she said she has not been arrested or charged, contrary to information being circulated.