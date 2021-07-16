‘I’m very loyal’: Shenseea says she’ll still be working with Romeich

Dancehall artiste Shenseea says she has no intentions of jumping ship on former manager Romeich Major or the Romeich Entertainment label. But will, in fact, still be working closely with them.

Earlier this week, news surfaced she had acquired the services of Lebanese-Canadian music executive Wassim “Sal” Slaiby as manager. Slaiby, the CEO and founder of XO Recordings, manages a roster of acts, including multi-platinum-selling singer The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Brandy.

Read this: Shenseea introduces new manager

“We are still a work in progress. He (Slaiby) just came on board officially, but he’s been working behind the scenes. We’re trying to see how compatible we are with each other,” she told the in an exclusive interview at Romeich Entertainment headquarters in Kingston, yesterday.Jamaica Observer’s Splash

“This is a joint team effort and I am very loyal. I will still be working closely with Romeich Entertainment, I have my old team and a new team,” she continued. “I feel like I’m starting over, but with experience, but on a bigger level.”

Over the past few months, the dancehall singjay has been seen on social media hanging out with several international acts at high-profile events. She said she has no intention of residing outside of Jamaica.

“I’m in love with my country. I love Jamaica and I can’t leave. So, for me, where I am right now in my career, I am back and forth,” she said.

Sheensea also shared that she met American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was very supportive of her music.