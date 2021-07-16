‘I’m very loyal’: Shenseea says she’ll still be working with Romeich

‘I’m very loyal’: Shenseea says she’ll still be working with RomeichFriday, July 16, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Shenseea says she has no intentions of jumping ship on former manager Romeich Major or the Romeich Entertainment label. But will, in fact, still be working closely with them.
Earlier this week, news surfaced she had acquired the services of Lebanese-Canadian music executive Wassim “Sal” Slaiby as manager. Slaiby, the CEO and founder of XO Recordings, manages a roster of acts, including multi-platinum-selling singer The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Brandy.
Read this: Shenseea introduces new manager
“We are still a work in progress. He (Slaiby) just came on board officially, but he’s been working behind the scenes. We’re trying to see how compatible we are with each other,” she told the in an exclusive interview at Romeich Entertainment headquarters in Kingston, yesterday.Jamaica Observer’s Splash
“This is a joint team effort and I am very loyal. I will still be working closely with Romeich Entertainment, I have my old team and a new team,” she continued. “I feel like I’m starting over, but with experience, but on a bigger level.”
Over the past few months, the dancehall singjay has been seen on social media hanging out with several international acts at high-profile events. She said she has no intention of residing outside of Jamaica.
“I’m in love with my country. I love Jamaica and I can’t leave. So, for me, where I am right now in my career, I am back and forth,” she said.
Sheensea also shared that she met American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who was very supportive of her music.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy