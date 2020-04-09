Imagine that! Tracy Morgan worried pet sharks could catch coronavirus

Funnyman Tracy Morgan claimed he is going to get his pet sharks and eel tested for coronavirus because he’s worried about their health.

The Last O.G. star—who owns a 20,000-gallon fish tank—is worried about the health of his exotic animals after learning a Bronx Zoo tiger had tested positive for the respiratory condition a few days ago.

Speaking on Today, he said: “I’m getting my sharks tested, I’m getting my moray eel tested, I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla and I’m going to take him down to NewYork-Presbyterian and get him tested.”

Host Hoda Kotb asked Tracy if he was “for real or just pretending”, prompting him to insist: “No, I’m for real man, this is real stuff!”

The former 30 Rock star—who also has three adult children from previous relationships—insisted he isn’t worried about coronavirus because of his previous brush with death when a minivan he was travelling in collided with a Walmart truck in 2014, leaving him with multiple injuries. He told Entertainment Tonight: “I’ve faced stuff. I ain’t worried about coronavirus. I’m worrying about another Walmart truck, OK?”