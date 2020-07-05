Imma Let You Finish: Twitter explodes after Kanye West says heâ€™s running for US president

Not one to shy away from the spotlight, rapper Kanye

West has announced he is running for president of the United States.

The multi-platinum artiste, in a tweet last evening, said â€œWe must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISIONâ€

The tweet quickly went viral, being retweeted more than 100,000 times within the first hour after posting. The Runaway rapper became the number one trending term in the US as social media users debated whether he was serious of if it was a publicity stunt.

While stranger things have happened â€“ a billionaire reality TV star is the current president after all â€“ rapper would face an uphill challenge to organise a campaign at this point with elections just five months away.

According to a Bloomberg report, he also does not appear to have filed forms with the Federal Election Commission. Even so, West doesnâ€™t seem to be in a rush to clarify the tweet which has garnered 428,000 retweets at the time of publishing.

Itâ€™s not the first time West has mentioned running for president, with his latest mention being him saying he would make a go for the top Washington job in 2024 last year.