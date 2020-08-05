‘In Search Of Lost Time’: Protoje announces new album with Popcaan, Koffee and more

‘In Search Of Lost Time’: Protoje announces new album with Popcaan, Koffee and moreWednesday, August 05, 2020
Summer is heating up, BUZZ fam, and reggae superstar Protoje has unveiled the tracklist and title for his forthcoming studio album, In Search Of Lost Time.
The album, Protoje’s fifth project, is due for release on Friday, August 28 and has some searing collaborations lined up, with the likes of Jamaican deejays Popcaan, Koffee, fellow In.Digg.Nation songstress Lila Iké and American rapper Wiz Khalifa.
“Finally get to release this album that’s been on my brain for so long. My 5th album In Search Of Lost Time comes out on August 28th and goes up for pre-order THIS THURSDAY!! Can’t wait for u to get [the] concept of this album. Let’s gooo,” Protoje wrote on his Instagram page on Tuesday (August 4).
1. Switch It Up (featuring Koffee), produced by Winta James
2. Deliverance, produced by Iotosh and Protoje
3. Still I Wonder, produced by Dwayne ‘Supa Dups’ Chin-Quee, Mitchum ‘Khan’ Chin and Protoje
4. Weed & Ting, produced by Supa Dups and The Grei Show
5. A Vibe (featuring Wiz Khalifa), produced by Supa Dups and Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor
6. Same So, produced by Ziah and Protoje
7. In Bloom (featuring Lila Iké), produced by Natural High and Protoje
8. Self Defense, produced by Iotosh
9. Like Royalty (featuring Popcaan), produced by Ziah and Winta James
10. Strange Happenings, produced by Ziah and Protoje
One single, Same So, was released by Protoje in late July, while Like Royalty hits the airwaves later this week, Protoje assured fans.
In Search Of Lost Time will be slated for pre-order on Apple Music as of Thursday, August 6.
