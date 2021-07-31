Influencer Dan Dan roasts US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson following JA Olympic sweep

Social media influencer Danar ‘Dan Dan’ Royal clearly chose violence when he woke up today. But if you ask him, it was US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson who poked the bear.

Royal has been dragging Richardson online following the clean sweep by Elaine Thompson Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Shericka Jackson in the 100m finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games earlier today.

Richardson’s online fame grew in July after several Americans lobbied for her to still compete as part of Team US at the Olympics though she failed a drug test following her raved 100m win at their Olympic Trials.

Seemingly unimpressed by the performances in the 100m event, Richardson tweeted yesterday, “Missing me yet?”

But with Thompson Herah finishing in 10.61 seconds (breaking Florence Joyner’s Olympic record of 10.62) and Fraser Pryce and Jackson coming second and third respectively at the finals, many people sense embitterment in her Tweet.

Royal decided to speak on behalf of the masses in a hilarious video posted on his Instagram today which saw him tagging the athlete.

“Sha’Carri a you mi come fah, a you mi come fah dirty Sha’Carri,” he started. “Yuh see if we did miss yuh, fi tell yuh di truth, the only thing we miss is beating yuh baxide. Fi see yuh round a di back bawl.”

He continued, “The internet a mek yuh famous fi no reason because yuh don’t have a medal. The world nuh know how yuh run.”

He went on to attribute Jamaica’s athletic performance to the consumption of ground provisions, a sentiment also echoed today by rapper Safaree.

“Let me tell you sonething bout living in Jamaica,” Royal said. “Jamaica is not foreign; we don’t have McDonald’s and we don’t have those things down here. Down here we have like yams and we have dasheen and we have ackee and saltfish and we have all of dem something that God gave us to eat and we eat it.”

He went on, “We run from gunshot and dem something dere so fi run pon di likkle tracks dem a simple something. A weh yuh feel?… Everything dung yah run. The whole a our people dem deh a foreign – all of dem dem run off, they are athletes. Yes, we are all born athletes.”

In a previous post, Royal, again, trolled Richardson by dancing to Jamaica’s national anthem in a video titled, “Me hyping pon Sha’Carri during the anthem.”

His caption stated, “COME HERE INIQUITY. YOU CYAH STOP WE. You fava NUNNUUPUSS!!! WATCH CLEAN SWEEP. D only thing we miss a fi see u a bawl ya now. DOAN COME FI WE LADY.”

Rapper Nicki Minaj also seemed to throw jabs at Richardson in a Story post. Reposting a photo from Thompson Herah, Minaj wrote, “Yes Goodie!!! Some stinking gyal cyah relate.”

Other celebrities who have commended the clean sweep trio are Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, Stefflon Don, Shenseea, Dexta Daps, Kranium, Romain Virgo, Tarrus Riley, Beenie Man, Tifa, Jada Kingdom and Agent Sasco.