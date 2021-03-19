Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger down worldwide

Itâ€™s not your Wifi, itâ€™s WhatsApp.

Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messengers have stopped working for people across the world.

The three apps, owned by Facebook company stopped working on Friday afternoon.

Users are unable to send or receive messages. Users trying to access Instagram encountered an error message saying, â€œCouldnâ€™t Refresh Feed.â€ There has been no word on what has caused this outage.

As usual, they took to Twitter to share their frustration with the apps being out of service.

Who else thought it was their data/WiFi, that caused it (WhatsApp)â€” GistReel.Com (@GistReel) March 19, 2021

Instagram is down. Whatsapp is down. Facebook messenger is down.â€” Mahir Zeynalov (@MahirZeynalov) March 19, 2021

Everyone running to Twitter after sending a message on WhatsApp and it's not delivered yet â€” Veeru Nags (@chay_forever67) #whatsappdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/gbSA7xopXyMarch 19, 2021