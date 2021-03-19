Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger down worldwide

Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger down worldwideFriday, March 19, 2021
|
Itâ€™s not your Wifi, itâ€™s WhatsApp.
Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook Messengers have stopped working for people across the world.
The three apps, owned by Facebook company stopped working on Friday afternoon.
Users are unable to send or receive messages. Users trying to access Instagram encountered an error message saying, â€œCouldnâ€™t Refresh Feed.â€ There has been no word on what has caused this outage.
As usual, they took to Twitter to share their frustration with the apps being out of service.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy