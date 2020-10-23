Intence under fire for posing in JDF uniform

A photo of dancehall artiste Intence decked out in Jamaica Defence Force’s (JDF) uniform has not gone down well with many on social media.

The photo, posted on his Instagram account sees the ‘Yeng Badness Boss’ posing in the uniform with the hat lowered to cover his eyes. Intence may just be using the uniform as a costume for a music video, or as a subliminal message to his nemesis, Skillibeng.

Nonetheless, many didn’t see it fit for the Dry Eye artiste, whose songs are often laced with gun lyrics, to be wearing the uniform of the country’s security forces. Especially as it is illegal to do so.

“This is a disrespect to JDF the person that own that should be punished,” someone commented.

“I remember wearing an army green pants in T&T and police stopped me to tell me it’s illegal and I must change immediately, had to buy a new pants there and then so Jamaica must be a joke, huh?!,” another shared.

“JDF uniform is a free for all now,” someone else quipped.

Intence has not responded to any of the comments. In fact, he didn’t even add a caption to the photo.