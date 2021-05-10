International producers, ‘The FaNatix’ enlist M1llionz and Popcaan on new single ‘These Streets’

International, superstar producers The FaNaTiX enlist M1llionz and Popcaan on new single These Streets, out now on Columbia Records.

Sampling the iconic Jamaican anthem These Streets by Tanya Stephens, the producer-writer, remix, and DJ sound system team pays homage to their heritage with a modern UK twist.

Premiering across GRM Daily, we see Birmingham’s finest M1llionz link up with Jamaica’s star Popcaan who feature in the cinematic visuals.

Speaking on the making of the “These Streets”, The FaNaTiX said “It feels good to have a hard drill beat with an unmistakable Jamaican sample and two heavyweight lyrical hitters – M1llionz and Popcaan.”

“These Streets Don’t Love You, Just Bare This In Mind”.

Having worked with a plethora of global stars, including Nicki Minaj, Vybz Kartel, J Balvin, Fredo, Pa Salieu, and more, The FaNaTiX has amassed a discography that spans both years and genres. 2019 Dancehall breakout single Touch Down boasted to stellar line-up Stylo G, Nicki Minaj and Vybz Kartel and saw the team amass over 30 million streams across platforms.

Hailing from East London, The FaNaTiX connected over their love of Dancehall and Rap music. For the past 20 years, they have incorporated music from their heritage and modern-day London to create a hybrid sound that has seen the group top charts across the world.

Outside of creating music, The FaNaTiX has worked on initiatives in order to give back to the communities. One such initiative is the Music Producers Guild Scholarship Ambassadors, which works to champion and empower under-represented groups within music production.

Now working towards a debut project, The FaNaTiX are back with These Streets.