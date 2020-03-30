Introducing Adonis: Drake shares photos of his son

Rap star Drake showed off his son on Monday when he shared several photos of the two-year-old boy on his Instagram page.

Wide-eyed and sporting blonde curls, Drake’s son, Adonis, appeared in a number of pictures with his dad.

Drake is said to be intensely private about his son with these pictures coming out two years after the child was born.

However, it’s what he wrote under the pictures that has drawn a lot of love from fans. In a touching and lengthy letter of sorts, Drake told his son to connect to his inner light. He also told him to connect with people and things that bring him joy.

He went on to encourage his son to shift his attention away from fear to something bright. He also pointed out that laughter is the best medicine, but that tears are also powerful.

“You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends, and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. (sic),” Drake said in the post.

It is understood that Drake is currently self-quarantining after hanging out with Kevin Durant who tested positive for COVID-19. And the rapper’s message couldn’t have come at a better time as the world struggles to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.