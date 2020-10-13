iPhone 12 leaks hours ahead of today’s launch event

Apple’s new iPhone 12 seems to have leaked hours ahead of the official launch event today.

The device, expected to be the tech giant’s first with 5G capability, was revealed by a leaker, Evan Blass, who has been notoriously accurate about such unreleased products in past.

Blass shared photos of what he claims to be the new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, along with all the available colours. The iPhone 12 colours include black, blue, green and white while the iPhone 12 Pro will be sold in blue, gold, graphite and silver.

A new HomePod mini speaker was also shared.

Based on the images shared, the iPhone 12 will have a dual camera while the Pro version will have a triple-lens camera, similar to the iPhone 11 Pro, according to Business Insider.

New iPhones are usually revealed by Apple in September but the company delayed this year’s announcement due to the coronavirus pandemic.