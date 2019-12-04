IRAWMA returns to Jamaica in March

In a time when very few award shows are being held in

Jamaica, many people are sure to welcome International Reggae and World Music

Awardsâ€™ (IRAWMA) return to the island.

The 38th annual IRAWMA is expected to return to the island on March 29, 2020 at the AC Marriott Hotel in New Kingston.

It will be the fifth staging of the event. In addition, three categories have been added, bringing the total to 39.

Fans can now visit the IRAWMA website, www.irawma.com, to vote for their favourite musicians, performers, songwriters and promoters.

IRAWMA, which was established in 1982, acknowledges the contribution and accomplishments of reggae musicians across the world.