Irie mon! Gucci Mane stocks up on Jamaican patties, strolls through Ochi without a care

American rapper Gucci Mane, on vacation with

his Jamaican wife Keyshia Kaâ€™oir, channelled his inner Rastafarian as he

strolled through sections of Ocho Rios on Tuesday.

The American in a video posted to Instagram, dressed in a Rasta hat and red-gold-and-green meshed tank top, exited a Juici patty outlet on Main Street before heading south along the busy roadway munching away as he walked.

We only hope those patties are vegetarian BUZZ fam, or Gucci would have failed that Rasta challenge!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Dec 24, 2019 at 5:50am PST

â€œMi a Rasta man TuR**ssâ€ was the caption that accompanied the video, which has been racking up the views since it was posted just over an hour ago.

Earlier this weekend, amid hype for the much-anticipated Unruly Fest, the Wopsters made their way to St. Thomas where Kaâ€™oir showed her husband her Jamaican roots in the parish she hailed as a child.

The couple has been having a blast at the Moon Palace Jamaica All-Inclusive Resort with Gucci even sharing a hilarious fail at surfing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Dec 22, 2019 at 1:39pm PST

Go right ahead guys, enjoy the best of Jamaica!