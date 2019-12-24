Irie mon! Gucci Mane stocks up on Jamaican patties, strolls through Ochi without a care

Irie mon! Gucci Mane stocks up on Jamaican patties, strolls through Ochi without a careTuesday, December 24, 2019
|
American rapper Gucci Mane, on vacation with
his Jamaican wife Keyshia Kaâ€™oir, channelled his inner Rastafarian as he
strolled through sections of Ocho Rios on Tuesday.
The American in a video posted to Instagram, dressed in a Rasta hat and red-gold-and-green meshed tank top, exited a Juici patty outlet on Main Street before heading south along the busy roadway munching away as he walked.
We only hope those patties are vegetarian BUZZ fam, or Gucci would have failed that Rasta challenge!
â€œMi a Rasta man TuR**ssâ€ was the caption that accompanied the video, which has been racking up the views since it was posted just over an hour ago.
Earlier this weekend, amid hype for the much-anticipated Unruly Fest, the Wopsters made their way to St. Thomas where Kaâ€™oir showed her husband her Jamaican roots in the parish she hailed as a child.
The couple has been having a blast at the Moon Palace Jamaica All-Inclusive Resort with Gucci even sharing a hilarious fail at surfing.
Go right ahead guys, enjoy the best of Jamaica!
