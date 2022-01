Are Shenseea and H.E.R. working on a collab?

Recent posts by both Shenseea and H.E.R. to their respective Instagram accounts have got a lot of tongues wagging in anticipation of a potential collaboration.

In the posts, both artistes seem to be just chilling and holding a vibe, looking very comfortable in each other’s company with H.E.R. possibly giving a shout out to their Asian heritage when she wrote “Blasiana x2â€.

However, while nothing explicit was said, Shenseea’s comment below H.E.R.’s post could be suggesting that something could be happening soon. “Well soon let them know what its gon be! In the meantime, we doing our thing†she had written.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ÿ‰ SHENYENG Ÿ‰ (@shenseea)

H.E.R. is no stranger to the Jamaican scene as her recent collaboration with Skip Marley on the track Slow Down has gotten rave reviews. She was also spotted in a studio with songbird Lila Ike that also has persons looking forward to that track.

Shenseea has also been doing her bit making herself an international name through collaborations with the likes of Tyga and Masego which have been doing well.