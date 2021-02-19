Are Shenseea and H.E.R. working on a collab?Friday, February 19, 2021
Recent posts by both Shenseea and H.E.R. to their respective Instagram accounts have got a lot of tongues wagging in anticipation of a potential collaboration.
In the posts, both artistes seem to be just chillingÂ and holding a vibe, looking very comfortable in each otherâ€™s company with H.E.R. possibly giving a shout out to their Asian heritage when she wrote â€œBlasiana x2â€.
However, while nothing explicit was said, Shenseeaâ€™s comment below H.E.R.â€™s post could be suggesting that somethingÂ could be happening soon. â€œWell soon let them know what its gon be! In the meantime, we doing our thingâ€ she had written.
H.E.R. is no stranger to the Jamaican scene as her recent collaboration with Skip Marley on the track Slow Down has gotten rave reviews. She was also spotted in a studio with songbird Lila Ike that also has persons looking forward to that track.
Shenseea has also been doing her bit making herself an international name through collaborations with the likes of Tyga and Masego which have been doing well.
