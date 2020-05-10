Is Dovey Magnum pregnant?Sunday, May 10, 2020
It is often said that thereâ€™s a time
and place for everything, but is Motherâ€™s Day ever the time to fake a
pregnancy?
The question arises as Dovey Magnumâ€™s pregnancy announcement earlier today (May 10) is receiving mixed feedback from followers. The United States-based singer, who already has a teenage son, took to Instagram to post a video of a pronounced belly which she rubs in a bathroom.
â€œHappy Motherâ€™s Day 2MEEE. Iâ€™m so bless soooo bless!! Wasnâ€™t gonna share this but itâ€™s a blessing,â€ she captioned before dropping the baby and baby bottle emojis.
Fellow industry peers did not shy away from publicly sending their congratulations to the â€˜Bawl Outâ€™ singer:
â€œCongrats sweetpeaâ€¦. Happy Motherâ€™s Day to you and your beautiful family,â€ said Rre.
â€œHappy Motherâ€™s Day,â€ said Hood Celebrity.
â€œCongrats Juju, I know you and ya rich a*** man gonna raise a beautiful baby. Iâ€™m hoping for a girl,â€ said Starr Dawkins.
Producer Trackstarr added, â€œGlad you finally mek dem know nowâ€¦ so you can start stay inna house nowâ€¦cause quarantine never a mek you stay home.â€
But as with all things social media, the roasts are never too far away.
â€œHappy Motherâ€™s Day Dovey Magnum. Gas is a hell of a ting,â€ said deejay Blade Merital.
â€œItâ€™s Motherâ€™s Day Dovey, not â€˜All Fools Dayâ€™. Happy Motherâ€™s Day sweetieâ€¦â€ said one user.
â€œTake a laxative and enjoy your day Dovey,â€ chimed another.
â€œPull in back yuh belly,â€ commented another.
While the outspoken entertainer has not responded directly to the doubtful comments, time will satisfy the curiosity of those pondering if Dovey reallt has a baby on the way.
