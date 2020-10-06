Is Kanye West really a billionaire?Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Is rapper Kanye West a billionaire or not? That is the million dollar question.
So, BUZZ fam, back in April this year, Forbes officially declared the 43-year-old West a billionair with the rapper and fashion designer having a net worth of US$1.3 billion.
But Kanye wasn’t too pleased with that figure and claimed that Forbes had undervalued him. Instead, the rapper said his net worth is actually US$3.3 billion.
Now, in documents filed as part of his presidential bid, Kanye is declaring that he is worth ‘millions of dollars’, and not billions.
West values three of his companies at US$50 million each and says his partnerships with Adidas and Nike are worth a combined US$30 to US$75 million, according to Business Insider.
The three companies he values at more than US$50 million each are Yeezy LLC, Yeezy Apparel LLC, and Yeezy Footwear LLC.
He also listed a total of 29 corporate entities in which he serves as a trustee, director, manager, or in other positions of leadership. The sectors involved include music, clothing, residential housing, and construction.
He also said he had received income of US$5 million over the past year from eight different entities.
