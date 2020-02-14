Is Machel Montano getting married at Machel Monday?Friday, February 14, 2020
|
Soca megastar Machel Montano is set to close
the curtain on his larger-than-life Carnival concert, Machel Monday, and heâ€™s
leaving anticipating fans wondering if theyâ€™ll be front row to his own wedding.
The Play Harder singer surprised everyone when he released the first artwork and theme for the final concert. Entitled â€˜The Weddingâ€™ the artwork depicted images of himself and his longtime girlfriend ReneÃ© Butcher.
Although the pair have dated for years, Montano has kept their relationship very low-key and out of the media spotlight. Aside from sporadic images on his Instagram, many fans werenâ€™t even aware that he was in a relationship. However, recently there has been a marked increase of posts featuring Butcher and declarations of love on the artisteâ€™s social media page, something he has never done before.Â Â
While the Monk hasnâ€™t outrightly confirmed anything, at the moment, all signs lead to an exchange of vows. Subsequent teasers for the show included the announcement of a wedding cake that will be on display in the Diamond Section (Ultra VIP) section. In announcing that international acts Teddy Riley and R&B group Blackstreet will be performing, he also revealed that he collaborated with them on a new track called I Do, describing it as a â€œCaribbean wedding anthemâ€.
And letâ€™s not forget his most recent video for the track, I Love You, which include the lyrics â€œLook how long me and girlfriend dating, I ainâ€™t pop the question yetâ€¦.thinking about taking the big step, donâ€™t want to look back with no regretâ€¦â€ In the video, Montano can be seen holding a box with a wedding ring.
In a concert ad released Friday Butcherâ€”in a simple gown and flowersâ€”is seen picking up a box with a wedding ring.
Whether the couple will actually tie the knot remains to be seen but we do know that the night will be one to remember.
As for the concert itself, guests can expect a jampacked night full of major artists from Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and from across the world. Major international acts include Grammy-winning R&B group Shalamar, British DJ and singer-songwriter Afro B as well as Nigerian singers Mr Eazi and Bankulli.
Check out the full list of acts here:
- Konshens
- Tarrus Riley
- Skinny Fabulous
- Kerwin Du Bois
- Destra
- Problem Child
- Lyrikal
- Voice
- Nadia Batson
- Farmer Nappy
- Angela Hunte
- Salty
- Motto
- Olatunji
- Hurricane
- Ravi B
- Drupatee
- Lil Natty & Thunda
- Hey Choppi
- Teddy Rhymez
- Adana Roberts
- Trinidad Killa
