Is Nicki Minaj preggers??

Nicki Minaj has the Barbs buzzing with

speculation as to whether sheâ€™s expecting a baby Barbie or Ken soon.

The Anaconda rapper posted a clip of her husband Kenneth Petty posted rubbing her belly in their private jet on Saturday. At the time, the pair had just touched down in Trinidad for Carnival.

Fans immediately started demanding answers.

â€œGirl are u pregnant or not?â€ one person wrote.

â€œItâ€™s twins sis I can feel it in my left toe,â€ another said to which Nicki replied with a crying emoji.

â€œSIS WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO TELL US?â€ questioned another. â€œthat Iâ€™m in Trinidad & Iâ€™m excited to be back,â€ the rapper wrote back.

â€œSis you pregnant? LMK,â€ posted a third to which Nicki Minaj responded, â€œIâ€™ll call you.â€

This isnâ€™t the first time fans have wondered if the Queen musician was expecting.

Just a few days ago, she left a cryptic response when a fan asked her what exactly was she celebrating.

Last October she posted a tweet saying â€œExpecting aâ€¦â€ before deleting it.

In a surprise move, Minaj filed for a marriage license with Petty in October and later admitted that she was keen to start a family.

â€œIâ€™m not saying Iâ€™m pregnant. Thatâ€™s the end goal,â€ she said during an episode of Queen Radio last year. â€œI think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that Iâ€™m there I donâ€™t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.â€

The couple is planning an official wedding ceremony for later this year.