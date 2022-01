Is Nicki Minaj preggers??

Nicki Minaj has the Barbs buzzing with

speculation as to whether she’s expecting a baby Barbie or Ken soon.

The Anaconda rapper posted a clip of her husband Kenneth Petty posted rubbing her belly in their private jet on Saturday. At the time, the pair had just touched down in Trinidad for Carnival.

Fans immediately started demanding answers.

“Girl are u pregnant or not?†one person wrote.

“It’s twins sis I can feel it in my left toe,†another said to which Nicki replied with a crying emoji.

“SIS WHAT ARE YOU TRYING TO TELL US?†questioned another. “that I’m in Trinidad & I’m excited to be back,†the rapper wrote back.

“Sis you pregnant? LMK,†posted a third to which Nicki Minaj responded, “I’ll call you.â€

This isn’t the first time fans have wondered if the Queen musician was expecting.

Just a few days ago, she left a cryptic response when a fan asked her what exactly was she celebrating.

Last October she posted a tweet saying “Expecting a…†before deleting it.

In a surprise move, Minaj filed for a marriage license with Petty in October and later admitted that she was keen to start a family.

“I’m not saying I’m pregnant. That’s the end goal,†she said during an episode of Queen Radio last year. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.â€

The couple is planning an official wedding ceremony for later this year.