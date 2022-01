Is Romeich pushing beef between Spice and Shenseea?

Dancehall fans were not here for a post Shenseea’s manager Romeich made on his Instagram account recently and accused the businessman of pushing disunity between two of dancehall’s biggest female acts. In the screenshot of a tweet, Romeich sought to clarify some “factsâ€.

“@SHENYENG still hold the record of the female artist to hit 10.2 millions views on blessed in 3 weeks & 10 million views in 9 days with lighter,†the tweet, posted by a ‘Shenyeng Updates’ twitter account read.

Romeich captioned the post;  “In today’s history! Facts not Fiction.â€

But many of his followers thought the post was in response to dancehall artiste Spice who was celebrating her hit collab Go Down Deh hitting 10 million views in four weeks, and still trending on YouTube.

Spice made a celebratory post on her Instagram.

“Woke up with all my 31 teeth showing this morning (Yes I lost a tooth in the back) Ÿ¥´. All smiles, happy , grateful and Humbled #GoDownDeh is 10 Million Views in 4 Weeks and have been on Trending for 4 weeks now. FIRST IN DANCEHALL ‼ï¸Â #TeamJamaica Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Besties I love you all so much #MyFansaretheBest I said what I said,†she captioned a photo of her smiling widely.

No buy views

This post was followed up with a screenshot of a tweet from a Spice Chart Data Twitter account that read; “Spice’s Go Down Deh is on trending, it means “Real People†are actually listening, @Spiceofficial is the first female from Jamaica to be on trending for two weeks #NoBuyViews. 10 MILLION REAL VIEWS.â€

Spice captioned the post; “thanks bestiesâ€

But after Romeich’s post, followers quickly saw the correlation and took to his comment section to call him out.

“Everybody see’s where this is going!! Why can’t y’all be happy for gracie,†one follower commented.

“This never call for Ÿ¤¦Ÿ¾â€â™‚ï¸. Yup , we know what and who this is aimed at,†another added.

“If mix up was a person tpc,†someone said.

Romeich, having gotten wind of the mounting criticisms in his comment section came back with this response.

“so me posting something positive about my artist is doing something bad to dancehall or maybe is your mind thinking something wrong?â€

But people didn’t think it was that innocent of a post, and the backlash continued. Again Romeich responded, but this time, threatening to block those who criticised him.

“So wait is when since me can’t post a pic on my page and type a caption but Jesus [laughing emojis] let me have the block button on speed touch.â€