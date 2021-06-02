Is Romeich pushing beef between Spice and Shenseea?

Dancehall fans were not here for a post Shenseeaâ€™s manager Romeich made on his Instagram account recently and accused the businessman of pushing disunity between two of dancehallâ€™s biggest female acts. In the screenshot of a tweet, Romeich sought to clarify some â€œfactsâ€.

â€œ@SHENYENG still hold the record of the female artist to hit 10.2 millions views on blessed in 3 weeks & 10 million views in 9 days with lighter,â€ the tweet, posted by a â€˜Shenyeng Updatesâ€™ twitter account read.

Romeich captioned the post; Â â€œIn todayâ€™s history! Facts not Fiction.â€

But many of his followers thought the post was in response to dancehall artiste Spice who was celebrating her hit collab Go Down Deh hitting 10 million views in four weeks, and still trending on YouTube.

Spice made a celebratory post on her Instagram.

â€œWoke up with all my 31 teeth showing this morning (Yes I lost a tooth in the back) Ÿ¥´. All smiles, happy , grateful and HumbledÂ #GoDownDehÂ is 10 Million Views in 4 Weeks and have been on Trending for 4 weeks now. FIRST IN DANCEHALL â€¼ï¸Â #TeamJamaicaÂ Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Besties I love you all so muchÂ #MyFansaretheBestÂ I said what I said,â€ she captioned a photo of her smiling widely.

No buy views

This post was followed up with a screenshot of a tweet from a Spice Chart Data Twitter account that read; â€œSpiceâ€™s Go Down Deh is on trending, it means â€œReal Peopleâ€ are actually listening, @Spiceofficial is the first female from Jamaica to be on trending for two weeks #NoBuyViews. 10 MILLION REAL VIEWS.â€

Spice captioned the post; â€œthanks bestiesâ€

But after Romeichâ€™s post, followers quickly saw the correlation and took to his comment section to call him out.

â€œEverybody seeâ€™s where this is going!! Why canâ€™t yâ€™all be happy for gracie,â€ one follower commented.

â€œThis never call for Ÿ¤¦Ÿ¾â€â™‚ï¸. Yup , we know what and who this is aimed at,â€ another added.

â€œIf mix up was a person tpc,â€ someone said.

Romeich, having gotten wind of the mounting criticisms in his comment section came back with this response.

â€œso me posting something positive about my artist is doing something bad to dancehall or maybe is your mind thinking something wrong?â€

But people didnâ€™t think it was that innocent of a post, and the backlash continued. Again Romeich responded, but this time, threatening to block those who criticised him.

â€œSo wait is when since me canâ€™t post a pic on my page and type a caption but Jesus [laughing emojis] let me have the block button on speed touch.â€