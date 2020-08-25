Okay, so dancehall artiste, Shenseea plays too much! I mean, sheâ€™s playing, right?

We know she is always up to some goofiness on social media, but her latest post has fans swirling, scratching their heads, and demanding some answers.

Is Shenseea pregnant? Ÿ¤·â€â™€ï¸

The Trickâ€˜a Treat artiste posted a photo to her Instagram looking quite comfortable; relaxing on a chair, wearing black shorts, and a sweater pulled up to expose her bulging belly with the caption- â€œIâ€™m used to this,â€

For all we know, this could be nothing but a â€˜food babyâ€™. Earlier, she had posted clips to her Instagram Stories of her having quite the seafood feast, and we know the effect that can have on even the flattest of stomachs.

But thatâ€™s just us analyzing, people in her comments did not.

View this post on Instagram I'm used to thisA post shared by Ÿ‰ SHENYENG Ÿ‰ (@shenseea) on Aug 24, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT

â€œNuh jus yesideh yah tell mi seh yu nave nobody fi breed yuh? no sah mi shook!,â€ he former rival, now friend Jada Kingdom commented.

â€œRayyyyyy,â€ Member of Parliament, Lisa Hanna commented. to which Shenseea replied,â€ god mada a you dat,â€

â€œNext son or daughter,â€ another person commented, and Shenseea replied, â€˜Twinsâ€

The Blessed artiste is mom to her adorable four-year-old son Rajeiro.