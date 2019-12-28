Is Spice pushing a new trend in footwear?Saturday, December 28, 2019
Dancehall artiste Spice is always keeping up with and setting new trends.Therefore it shouldnâ€™t be a surprise if sheâ€™s out to set another one.
The dancehall darling was spotted at her Spicey Fridays party sporting two different colour shoesâ€”one green and the other orange.
The So Mi Like It DJ certainly made an impression at her party, at A-Bar in Kingston and which featured dancehall star Shaggy.
Spice later took to Instagram posting that she knew what she was doing and that detractors â€œshould not worry about rich people businessâ€.
Notwithstanding, Spice looked stunning in her yellow all in one suit that accentuated her shape.
