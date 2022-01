Is Spice pushing a new trend in footwear?

Dancehall artiste Spice is always keeping up with and setting new trends.Therefore it shouldn’t be a surprise if she’s out to set another one.

The dancehall darling was spotted at her Spicey Fridays party sporting two different colour shoes—one green and the other orange.

The So Mi Like It DJ certainly made an impression at her party, at A-Bar in Kingston and which featured dancehall star Shaggy.

Spice later took to Instagram posting that she knew what she was doing and that detractors “should not worry about rich people businessâ€.

Notwithstanding, Spice looked stunning in her yellow all in one suit that accentuated her shape.