Is there a Shenseea, French Montana collab coming?

Dancehall fans are wondering if Shenseea has scored yet another major collaboration after the artiste posted a video hanging with American rapper French Montana over the weekend.

While the two could have just run into each other at a pre-Super Bowl party, that hasn’t stopped speculation that it could yet be another feather in the Sure Sure singer’s cap.

Previously, Shenseea copped a major feature from rapper Tyga from her 2019 hit Blessed.

So it was natural that talk began after she shared the brief clip with the Unforgettable rapper to her Instagram Story on Saturday evening. The two seemed to be having a good time, with the ‘Princess of dancehall’ trying to imitate Montana’s signature ‘Haaaa’, before he walked out of frame.

Only time will tell, but we don’t put it past her and her team to pull it off, having snagged several major coups, including endorsement deals with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty and Pretty Little Things in the past year.