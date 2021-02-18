Is this the end for Serena Williams?Thursday, February 18, 2021
Many are wondering if Serena Williams is about to end a professional career that’s spanned over two decades following her loss to Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-final last evening.
Williams, 39, who was chasing a record-equalling 24 Grand Slam title, lost to the 23-year-old in a 6-3, 6-4 match that ended with her walking off court before stopping to place a hand on her chest as spectators applauded.
However, it’s her comments in the post-match interview with journalists that have many wondering if she’s about to lay down her racquet.
When asked if the touching moment was her way of saying goodbye, Williams replied, “If I ever say farewell, I wouldn’t tell anyone.”
She was later asked about the mistakes she made during the match, 24 unforced errors, to which she shook her head, teared up, and abruptly walked out with an “I’m done.”
Osaka will meet American Jennifer Brady, playing in her first Grand Slam final, on Saturday.
