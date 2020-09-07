Ishawna and Teejay plan to set the ‘Mood’ on Friday

The year

2020 might be putting artistes on lockdown, but their pens have been busy writing

songs to please the masses.

One song that is expected to have an impact is Mood, a collaboration between dancehall artistes Ishawna and Teejay. The raunchy track is produced by Khalfani Records and Top Brass Music. It will be released on September 11, but it is currently available for pre-order

In the song, Ishawna sings: â€œGwaan bad like 2020, when yuh f*** mi hard then you love mi gently.â€ Teejay responds with: â€œYouâ€™re so cute and sexy. One gal cyaan f*** so good.â€

Although they have only gotten a small taste of the song on Instagram, dancehall fans are already eager to hear the full track.

â€œMe na ask Christ if ishy no come out pon thisŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ canâ€™t wait,â€ one social media user said. â€œWow Ishawna really wah mi breed again Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜©Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ˜­Ÿ¤°Ÿ½Ÿ‘¶Ÿ½ ok then God Mommy Ishy,â€ another added.

Just like Ishawnaâ€™s performance at the virtual Reggae Sumfest in July, Mood is sure to have tongues wagging.