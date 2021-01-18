Ishawna gets COVID-19 vaccine

Dancehall artiste Ishawna has revealed she’s received the coronavirus vaccine.

The artiste, who is currently in the United States, shared the news via her Instagram Stories yesterday. In the brief clip, Ishawna shows off the COVID-19 vaccination card she received with her name on it.

It’s not clear if the Equal Rights singer received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the two which have been authorised for emergency use in the nation, or if she was receiving the first or second jab of the two-shot vaccine.

The US began vaccinations with healthcare workers on December 14 and has delivered 14.3 million shots so far. An estimated 898,410 doses were administered each day last week.