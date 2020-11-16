Ishawna got “flewed out”, and the grammar police are upset

Ishawna got “flewed out”, and the grammar police are upsetMonday, November 16, 2020
|
The grammar police tried to come for Ishawna on Sunday, but the ‘Ishy girls’ weren’t having it.
The Legendary entertainer posted a photo on Instagram boarding a jet at the IAM Jet Centre in Montego Bay, with the festive caption “flewed out”. The term was popularised by Yung Miami of the City Girls two years ago and refers to a man covering all the expenses for a woman to see him or have a vacation.
But some critics were quick to correct Ishawna’s caption to the Queen’s English.
“Flewed? Isn’t flew already the past tense of fly?” asked one user.
“It’s the “flewed out” for me. Jah Jah,” another wrote.
Those more versed on popular culture came to Ishawna’s defence.
“For all who don’t know ‘flewed out’ is when all flight and travel expenses are paid for without one’s money,” one person said.
“Flewed is a slang the hotties use when they are being flown out,” added another.
“Can’t believe ppl don’t know that ‘flewed out’ is a City Girls slang.”
“Ain’t nobody got time to explain to u h*es what ‘flewed out’ means. Sis said what she said. #flewedout.”
While they debated in the comments, Ishawna was living her best life in her Instagram story, from sipping on Moët, showing the city view as she arrived in Los Angeles, and going out for dinner at the Melisse Restaurant in Santa Monica.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy