Ishawna lands collab with Ed Sheeran

Dancehall artiste Ishawna has revealed that she has scored a collab with Grammy-winning UK artiste Ed Sheeran.

An excited Ishawna shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday.

“Was trying soooo hard to keep this a secret but since Ed Sheeran has let the cat out of the bag, it’s only right I share the good news!!!!,” she wrote. “It’s official guys!!! Ed Sheeran & Ishawna collab coming soon.”

Ishawna also posted a clip from an interview Ed Sheeran did recently with Halfcast Podcast. In the discussion, the Thinking Out Loud singer shared that he has been working with the Equal Rights artiste.

“Ishawna’s got me singing patois with her and I was like ‘I don’t know’ and she was like ‘trust me, Kingston slang, they’re gonna f**king love it’, I’m actually going to record my bits after this,” he told interviewer ChuckieOnline.

Sheeran disclosed in a previous interview last month that he was obsessed with Ishawna’s remix of his 2017 hit single, Shape of You.

“I was in the Caribbean and I heard like a totally different song, it’s really, really filthy. She’s just singing about her man going down on her, it was all over the Caribbean,” he said at the time before launching into the song.

The clip from that interview went viral, and, according to Ishawna, brought their partnership to fruition.

“The universe brought us together through music and it’s an absolute honour to be working with you, grateful is an understatement,” Ishawna shared via Instagram.

“Thank you for trusting me, just as much as I trust you! I can’t wait for the world to hear what we have in store,” she posted.