Ishawna raking in ‘millions’ from OnlyFans

“I’ve made millions, I’m a multi-millionaire again from OnlyFans,” declared dancehall artiste, Ishawna. The Pot of Gold singer is one of three female dancehall artistes to have recently joined the popular adult entertainment platform.

Speaking on a recent episode of Onstage with Winford Williams, Ishawna said the platform has been very lucrative for her, and she does not have “to do anything out of the norm.”

“Right now nobody nah mek no money inna di quarantine and mi a mek crazy money, mi still a live, and a enjoy my life, being a star, big up OnlyFans” she said. “I think it was the best decision I made, and I wish I had made it earlier,”

According to Ishawna, she’s a sex symbol, and this platform allows her to do so much more.

“That’s the best platform for me to sell myself as an artiste and sell my music as an artiste without restrictions. When I want to promote my music it’s done without any type of problems, and I’m getting paid for that. What else can I ask for? Lets be serious; I’m a businesswoman,” she said.

She said she is able to do so much more on OnlyFans, while making money.

“I post my music over there. They (subscribers) get exclusive content; they see my videos beforehand; they help me to decide what my videos are gonna be about, they help me to pick my outfit, they help me to pick my hairstyles, they see what I do each day.”