Ishawna shows off new Miami condo

Ishawna shows off new Miami condoFriday, June 11, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Ishawna is living it up!
The Want It singer has been off the island for a while now and has been taking her fans along with her via her Instagram as she indulges in different experiences. Today she revealed that she bought a new condo in Miami.
The post came after she shared a meme that expressed how she’s been living of late; “A low key life, full of love and luxury”
And while she didn’t show us the inside of the condo, the view is enough to spark our imagination as to the luxury that exist on the inside.
“My favourite part of my condo is the view,” she said before adding that her realtor “understood the assignment”.
