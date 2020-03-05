Isn’t media personality Amita the cutest pregnant woman?Thursday, March 05, 2020
|
It seems popular Jamaican media personality Amita
Persaud Webb is expecting a second child.
While she hasn’t actually said the words ‘I am pregnant’, for the past two weeks she has been posting a number of photos showing off her cute little bump.
As for further confirmation that she is pregnant, Amita posted a picture with Avani, the daughter she shares with sprinter Asafa, with a caption that said: “Selfies of two will soon become three!”
And her followers are loving the news.
“Wow, great news, congratulations my girl,” one person commented under one of her post.
“Wow, you look even prettier pregnant, you are glowing so beautiful,” another said.
In addition to commenting on her bump, some persons applauded her for the way she carries herself during pregnancy.
“At least you keep it simple and not these over the top half-naked pictures to show a ‘bump’. Congratulations,” her follower said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy