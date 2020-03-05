Isn’t media personality Amita the cutest pregnant woman?

It seems popular Jamaican media personality Amita

Persaud Webb is expecting a second child.

While she hasn’t actually said the words ‘I am pregnant’, for the past two weeks she has been posting a number of photos showing off her cute little bump.

As for further confirmation that she is pregnant, Amita posted a picture with Avani, the daughter she shares with sprinter Asafa, with a caption that said: “Selfies of two will soon become three!”

And her followers are loving the news.

“Wow, great news, congratulations my girl,” one person commented under one of her post.

“Wow, you look even prettier pregnant, you are glowing so beautiful,” another said.

In addition to commenting on her bump, some persons applauded her for the way she carries herself during pregnancy.

“At least you keep it simple and not these over the top half-naked pictures to show a ‘bump’. Congratulations,” her follower said.