Isn’t that sweet? Teejay cuts his first birthday cake

Isn’t that sweet? Teejay cuts his first birthday cakeMonday, October 05, 2020
For some of
us, cutting a cake on your birthday is almost expected. But for dancehall
artiste Teejay, this year was his first time.
Teejay, who grew up in St James, celebrated his 26th birthday on Saturday, and the dancehall artiste expressed much gratitude for living to see another year.
But something new happened for the entertainer on the weekend, as he celebrated his special day with friends and well-wishers.
With his new track, Big Drip, playing in the background Teejay cut his birthday with his longtime girlfriend, Tionna.
“First mi a cut cake inna mi life,” he said in the caption for the video he posted on Instagram on Monday.
Apart from trying to figure the parts of the cake that were edible, Teejay was very playful, dancing and singing on the fake microphone that was used to decorate the cake.
The From Rags To Riches deejay also celebrated his birthday with the release of the Big Drip music video on Sunday. Since being released, the video has received more than 130,000 views on YouTube. The song was produced by Extol Music while the music video was done by RD Studios.
