Issa vibe! Protoje and Lila Ike perform on popular American TV show

Reggae

singers Protoje and Lila Ike treated fans to their song In Bloom during The

Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS on Friday.

The two performed the song which was part of Protoje’s In Search Of Lost Time album that was released in August.

Their feature came as part of the show’s ‘Play At Home’ segment.

Prior to the performance on Friday afternoon, the two announced that they would be on the show.

“Blooming ŸŒ¸ŸŒ¸ŸŒ¸ with @protoje Likkle more,†Lila said on Instagram.

The message from Protoje was quite similar. He also added: “Big up @stephenathome for having us.â€

And the viewers loved the performance.

“This is pretty damn chill. I needed this,†one person said on YouTube.

“Never heard their music before…two thumbs up! Ÿ‘Ÿ‘Very chill… just what America needs right now,†another added.