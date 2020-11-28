Issa vibe! Protoje and Lila Ike perform on popular American TV show

Issa vibe! Protoje and Lila Ike perform on popular American TV showSaturday, November 28, 2020
|
Reggae
singers Protoje and Lila Ike treated fans to their song In Bloom during The
Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS on Friday.
The two performed the song which was part of Protojeâ€™s In Search Of Lost Time album that was released in August.
Their feature came as part of the showâ€™s â€˜Play At Homeâ€™ segment.
Prior to the performance on Friday afternoon, the two announced that they would be on the show.
â€œBlooming ŸŒ¸ŸŒ¸ŸŒ¸ with @protoje Likkle more,â€ Lila said on Instagram.
The message from Protoje was quite similar. He also added: â€œBig up @stephenathome for having us.â€
And the viewers loved the performance.
â€œThis is pretty damn chill.Â I needed this,â€ one person said on YouTube.
â€œNever heard their music beforeâ€¦two thumbs up! Ÿ‘Ÿ‘Very chillâ€¦ just what America needs right now,â€ another added.
