‘Issues before dubs’: Tanya Stephens calls out Jamaican politicians

‘Issues before dubs’: Tanya Stephens calls out Jamaican politiciansWednesday, August 19, 2020
Reggae artiste Tanya Stephens has called out
Jamaica’s politicians for releasing campaign dubs instead of sharing their
plans for the nation’s future.
The These Streets lyricist, in an Instagram post yesterday (August 18), shared a listing of things that should have been addressed before the first dub was released.
Stephens’ first issue was the nation’s economy amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
She said, “Plans afoot to return lives financially shattered by lockdown to normalcy. Covid didn’t shatter lives…leaving the international borders open and shutting down local commercial activity did.
“Businesses literally threw out money as goods which couldn’t be sold expired. People who lived from hand to mouth suddenly found themselves limbless.” The After You singer said the politicians’ plans for education should have also been shared with the voting public that will go to the polls on September 3. “Plans afoot to make education accessible for ALL children and not just the vacuous and apathetic lot who have resources and therefore think all is well because they are well,” the After You singer insisted.
She then queried what new plans will be put in place to replace those of the current administration for when the ““pipeline” runs dry”. 3: Original plans to be implemented when the ones from the previous administration’s “pipeline” runs dry.
The ever-vocal Stephens said she hopes “everybody isn’t as dunce as they sound” because if the importance of election good leaders is lost on the electorate then “Jamaica is F***ked”.
A flurry of dancehall dubs have been released since the announcement of the date of general elections last week. Politicians, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Lisa Hanna and Peter Bunting, have tapped some of the genre’s biggest names to help them with election songs.
Shenseea, Ishawna and Stylo G are among the collaborators the parliamentary hopefuls have chosen.
Dancehall legend Bounty Killer recently shared his views on the dubs, saying artistes should not help politicians to sway the public by using their songs to support campaigns, but rather their policies and plans should do the convincing.
