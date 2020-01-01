It could have been worse: Bad Gyal Jade happy to survive car crash

Budding dancehall artiste Bad Gyal Jade is

currently recovering from injuries she sustained in a recent motor vehicle crash.

“I was booked to perform at an event in Kingston which took place two days before Christmas called the Sagittarius Ball. On the night of the event, we were travelling on the highway in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer motorcar going into Kingston when a grey SUV slammed into the back of the car. After it hit the back of the car, it spun around and hit the right side of the vehicle too. It was a terrifying experience. I thought we were all going to die,” she said.

Minor injuries

The self-styled female Vybz Kartel deejay said she’s thankful to God for sparing the lives of everyone who was involved in the accident.

“I’m happy no one died in the accident because things could have ended up otherwise. My driver and my engineer suffered minor injuries. I suffered a concussion to the head and some bruises. I keep having some terrible headaches and my back and my shoulders hurt badly, but I’m giving thanks because it could have been worse. I am also glad that the lady driving the SUV survived,” said the artiste.

Love and support

Bad Gyal Jade also expressed gratitude to her fans for the support they have shown her since the accident.

“I want to thank all my fans and my supporters for the love they’ve shown me since the accident. A lot of people have been messaging me on social media and texting and calling me to wish me a speedy recovery. I’m thankful for this outpouring of love from my fans, my friends and family members. I love all of you. I also want to thank that Good Samaritan who took us to the hospital and all the staff of the Spanish Town Hospital,” she said.