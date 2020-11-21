‘It was all a dream once’: Popcaan celebrates after getting two plaques from Billboard

The year 2020

has been a nightmare for many people, but thatâ€™s not the case for Popcaan, who

has been making major strides throughout the year.

The entertainer topped off several major collabs this year with two plaques he received from Billboard for his projects, Vanquish and Fixtape.

Vanquish, which was released in December 2019, debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at the start of the year. Fixtape, which was dropped in August, also went to number 2 on that chart, and it debuted at number 94 Billboard 200 chart â€“ his first time on that chart.

There was even more success with Fixtape, which had Twist and Turn, a song he did with Drake and PartyNextDoor. Twist and Turn performed well on Billboardâ€™s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, as well as the Rhythmic Songs charts.

Popcaan shared the news of the plaques on Saturday morning with a video that he captioned: â€œForever Grateful Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿Ÿ™Ÿ¿ wey me unruly family them dey??? We up forever #wayup #stayup @billboard #hardworkâ€

In the clip, Popcaan and Dane Ray are seen unwrapping the Billboard plaques while the Unruly Bossâ€™ 2010 track, Dream, plays in the background.

â€œDem ting ya mi a talk bout enuh,â€ Popcaan said with a spliff in hand.

â€œGrammy next,â€ one person was heard saying.

â€œWho a di world pilot,â€ another person asked.

Popcaan, while wearing a â€˜RIP Shagelâ€™ headband, continued: â€œIt was all a dream once, reality now. Big up Vybz Kartel, yuh hear dat. OVO Sound, Unruly, fi life. Dem ting ya wi a talk bout.â€

In his Instagram story, the Firm And Strong artiste added: â€œYeah, mi unruly people dem, a unuh do dis.â€

There were many people celebrating his achievement, including Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion and football star Raheem Sterling, as well as popular entertainers Lila Ike, Dre Island, Jesse Royal, Stylo G, Beenie Man, Miss Kitty, Jada Kingdom, Quada and Chronic Law.

The unveiling of the plaques come a day after Popcaan was featured on Megan Thee Stallionâ€™s Good News album on a track called Intercourse.

In addition, he recently released songs with international stars Maroon 5, French Montana, Davido and Wiz Khalifa, as well as Canadian artiste Preme and British entertainer Loski.