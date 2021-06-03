It wasn’t me: Shaggy mistaken for The Baha Men on ‘Good Morning DC’ show

It wasn’t me: Shaggy mistaken for The Baha Men on ‘Good Morning DC’ showThursday, June 03, 2021
|
International reggae artiste Shaggy had a real-life ‘It wasn’t me’ moment on
Shaggy, along with Spice and Sean Paul were on the show promoting their hit collab Go Down Deh when news anchor Jeannette Reyes mistook Shaggy for someone else.
Reyes asked Shaggy what was the meaning of his song Who Let The Dogs Out.
“Shaggy you were trending a couple of weeks ago, one of your songs, Who Let the Dogs Out… the topic was songs that you didn’t know the meaning of, like what the lyrics meant. Can you tell us what the meaning of that song is, and the lyrics?’
Shaggy replied “Oh, that’s not my song … that’s the Baha Men.”
“Oh My Goodness, I thought that was your song!” Reyes said, and quickly pivoted to ask Sean Paul to give her a view of the ocean to which he obliged.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy