Italian footballer Moise Kean hangs out with Popcaan while vacationing in Jamaica

It seems that dancehall superstar Popcaan is the go-to guy for when overseas celebrities visit Jamaica. In recent times the likes of Migos, Dave East, Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, and others have made the link with the â€˜Unruly Bossâ€™ when they came to the island.

The latest case now is that of Italian footballer Moise Kean, who shared a couple of snaps of himself hanging out with Popcaan. Kean is on the island on vacation possibly recovering from playing Ligue 1 football with PSG last season on loan from English Premier League club Everton.

And from the snaps that the striker shared, it seems both were having a good time. Kean is seen chatting and laughing with Popcaan, and also hanging out by a river with his friends. He captioned those photos as â€œKing of the Jungleâ€ along with a Jamaican flag emoji.

He also seems to have catched on to several of latest dance moves endemic to Jamaica. He showed off his adept skills at doing the Genna Bounce and the Dirt Bounce while partying at a hotel in Montego Bay.

Kean is said to be a fan of Jamaica and its culture he has disclosed that he is a big fan of Bob Marley and his music. During his interactions with Popcaan, Moise was seen rocking a shirt emblazoned with the face of reggae great Buju Banton.