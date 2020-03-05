itelbpo and media personality Miss Kitty ink new partnership

itelbpo

announces media personality, Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton, is joining the

itelbpo family as its first-ever brand ambassador. The collaboration follows

the recent regional expansion to its fifth site in St. Lucia and is one of

several exciting initiatives planned for the company in 2020.

When speaking to the expected impact of her ambassadorship, itelbpo’s Founding Chairman & CEO, Yoni Epstein, believes that the extent of her reach will transcend the company to include Jamaica’s global services sector as a whole.

As the industry continues to modernize and compete aggressively in the global market, it is slated to add thousands of new job opportunities over the next few years. Miss Kitty’s influence will surely help to highlight the career prospects and professional growth opportunities that the sector offers to many young Jamaicans who are tuned in to her positive and inspirational messages.

“Miss Kitty is the epitome of ambition and drive. She has exceptional talent as an entertainer and a unique personality that connects with all aspects of the market. She is fun, intelligent, and hardworking, a true demonstration of what itelbpo stands for and we welcome her to the family,” said Founding Chairman and CEO, Yoni Epstein.

Prior to signing on as ambassador, Hylton hosted several itelbpo events and visited its Kingston and Montego Bay sites to engage with staff and get to know the operations.

“I am delighted to be chosen by itelbpo as its first-ever Brand Ambassador. This is an exciting company and our partnership possesses the necessary ingredients and synergy to accomplish magnificent things. As everyone knows, mediocrity is not a part of my DNA and I hope to contribute significantly to itelbpo’s exponential growth and success, which will also redound to the benefit of all Jamaicans,” expressed Miss Kitty in a statement about the partnership.

Known for her bold personality, Hylton is an avid promoter of having a positive mindset to rise above life’s circumstances. She regularly speaks out against social injustices and proactively uses her influence to assist charitable causes. For the past several years, she has raised thousands of units of blood through a series of blood drives she organized around Kingston, Jamaica.