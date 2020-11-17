It’s a big deal! Chimney Records signs with Sony

It’s a big deal! Chimney Records signs with SonyTuesday, November 17, 2020
|
Production
company Chimney Records has taken a major step in widening their scope globally
after inking a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing.
The deal, which was signed last week, is the first such deal for the production house and was coordinated by their manager, Richie Flores, through his own publishing company, Richstone Music, which is also affiliated with Sony/ATV.
Chimney Records is operated by Jordan McClure and David Hayle and is responsible for hits such as Trailer Load A Money by Vybz Kartel and Gimme Likkle One Drop by Taurus Riley.
They are known for their massive catalogue of rhythms, and they have worked with many top acts in Jamaica, including Shenseea, Alkaline, Govana, Sean Paul, Mavado, Ding Dong, Konshens, Beenie Man and Aidonia.
