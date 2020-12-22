It’s a celebration: Spice’s ‘Frenz’ tops iTunes Reggae Chart

Dancehall artiste Spice is in a celebratory mood after her track, Frenz, went to number one on the iTunes Reggae Chart.

The song, which was recorded some time ago, was officially released last week, and within days, it was atop the chart, ahead of staples Shaggyâ€™s It Wasnâ€™t Me and Bob Marleyâ€™s Three Little Birds.

â€œFRENZ is Number 1 on iTunes â€¼ï¸ Itâ€™s the fact that Iâ€™m with @direalshaggy and @bobmarley for me Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ Trying to rub off some a dem riches and hits Ÿ˜© Thanks bestie look at God,â€ Spice wrote on Instagram.

In another post on Monday night, Spice danced and sang along to the track while it was being played in her kitchen.

â€œMy man bring home roses for me and congratulations, cause guess what? Frenz is number one on the Reggae iTunes Chart, baby. Right deh so,â€ she said while holding her balloons.

â€œWhen man say no, God say yes. When man a plot, God a wipe. When yaa dig hole, mek sure yuh dig two.â€

She also used the opportunity to thank those who have been supporting her and asked that they continue to stream the song.

The release of Frenz comes after Spice was accused of practising obeah and trying to prevent the success of other women in the dancehall industry. There were also other issues with her Team Spice dancers.

It was while going through her difficult times about a week ago that Spice sang the song on Instagram and begged VP Records to release it, as it was applicable to her situation.