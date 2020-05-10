It’s a girl! Kevin Hart and wife share their second child’s gender

Two months ago actor and comedian Kevin Hart revealed that he and his wife, Eniko, are expecting their second child together.

Today, the â€˜Ride Alongâ€™ star kicked off Motherâ€™s Day in a big way when he shared that they are expecting a little girl in beautiful family portraits shared to both their Instagram pages.

Hart said â€œHappy Motherâ€™s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mineâ€¦.We love youÂ @enikohartÂ â€¦.And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girlâ€¦.Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievableâ€¦.We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honeyâ€¦.Â #Hartsâ€

On her page, Eniko said she thought they were having another boy but said God has blessed them with a girl. â€œI literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what Iâ€™ve always prayed for,â€ she said.

"This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for. Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. She is already loved in so many ways..and we're so anxious to meet her."

Hart also has a son, Enzo, with Eniko and two other children, 15-year-old daughter, Heaven, and 12-year-old son, Hendrix, from a previous marriage.

Numerous celebrities have responded to posts shared by the happy couple, including record producer Irv Gotti; actor Duane Martin; actress Gabrielle Union; and singer Cassie.