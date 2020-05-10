It’s a girl! Kevin Hart and wife share their second child’s gender

It’s a girl! Kevin Hart and wife share their second child’s genderSunday, May 10, 2020
|
Two months ago actor and comedian Kevin Hart revealed that he and his wife, Eniko, are expecting their second child together.
Today, the â€˜Ride Alongâ€™ star kicked off Motherâ€™s Day in a big way when he shared that they are expecting a little girl in beautiful family portraits shared to both their Instagram pages.
Hart said â€œHappy Motherâ€™s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mineâ€¦.We love youÂ @enikohartÂ â€¦.And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girlâ€¦.Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievableâ€¦.We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honeyâ€¦.Â #Hartsâ€
On her page, Eniko said she thought they were having another boy but said God has blessed them with a girl. â€œI literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what Iâ€™ve always prayed for,â€ she said.
Hart also has a son, Enzo, with Eniko and two other children, 15-year-old daughter, Heaven, and 12-year-old son, Hendrix, from a previous marriage.
Numerous celebrities have responded to posts shared by the happy couple, including record producer Irv Gotti; actor Duane Martin; actress Gabrielle Union; and singer Cassie.
