It’s a good look: Romeich says Magnum’s Top Performa on the right path

Popular producer Romeich Major has said that Magnum’s Top Performa competition has kicked off on the “right path”.

Major made the comments following the start of the competition, which kicked off on Thursday (October 14).

The show kicked off with the first four contestants performing to the ” Ok” riddim produced by 1st Klase Ravers.

“The talent is there, the passion is there, and the entertainment value is definitely there,” said Major who could barely contain his excitement.

“It’s just for the public to give these trying yutes their attention by tuning in every Thursday and voting for their winner. No matter what happens all finalists win lose or draw are winners… it’s a good look,” he added,

Top Performa is a lyrical faceoff style competition spearheaded by Magnum and endorsed by Romeich Major.

The competition aims to give 16 emerging artistes a platform to showcase their lyrical talents.

Performing in round one was Ty Talented, Tatik, G Vybz and Deana-Can.

In the next few weeks, each round will feature the following:

Round 2: Shaye Calibra, Formula, King Calie and Panasoniq (airs October 21,2021)

Round 3: Kurry Stain, Kyash D, Prince Saj and D’Molly (airs October 28,2021)

Round 4: Jase, Romeii, Brawlin and Kris Kapital (airs November 4,2021)

The 16 finalists will compete in four preliminary rounds, where one contestant will emerge the winner of each round. At the end of the preliminaries, four contestants will advance to the semi-finals where they will compete to become the next Top Performa.

Voting begins every Thursday at 6:00pm on the brand’s website www.Magnumhub.tv, and closes the following Tuesday at 11:59pm.